Marnel Mola and Evan Withrow have been promoted to southern regional director and supervising attorney, respectively, in the nonprofit’s Colorado Springs office. Mola joined the council in 2005 as a human resources consultant and was human resources manager for Keller Homes. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Regis University. Withrow joined Employers Council in 2015 and worked in the office of former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall in Pueblo and the Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center in Denver. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Gonzaga University and a law degree from University of Denver.
