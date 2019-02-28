Mark Mayes has been promoted to associate chief nursing officer at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, where he has worked since 2016, after serving as senior director of emergency services and critical care. Previously he was executive director of emergency, trauma services and performance excellence for UCLA Health; director of emergency services at The Medical Center of Aurora/Centennial Medical Plaza and held nursing positions at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and a master’s degree in health care administration from Webster University.
Submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.