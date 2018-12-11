Mark Hartman has been named CEO of Colorado Springs Neurological Associates. He was chief administrative officer of St. Francis Medical Center. He spent 12 years in executive roles with Centura Health, parent company of Penrose- St. Francis Health Services, after starting his physical therapy career in Indiana and Illinois. Hartman has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northwestern College, a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in business administration from Regis University.
