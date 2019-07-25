Mario Coracides has been appointed senior vice president, Enterprise Vectrus operations by Vectrus. In Colorado Springs, he will supervise business advisory and program initiatives. He was corporate vice president of global supply chain management for Pacific Architects and Engineers and also held senior supply chain posts at Dresser-Rand, an engineering and manufacturing company owned by Siemens, and Finmeccanica, a fuselage segment manufacturer. Coracides also worked at United Technologies, Honeywell International, General Electric and American Express. He has a bachelor's degree in supply chain management from Arizona State University.

