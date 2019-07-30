Maria Berger recently joined Special Kids Special Families in Colorado Springs as assistant executive director. She is a licensed professional therapist and spent the past 14 years at AspenPointe Behavioral Health Services in Colorado Springs, most recently as director of health care services. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio and master’s degrees in counseling psychology from Our Lady of the Lake University and business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
