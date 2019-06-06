Marc Dippold, the Anders Chair of Economics at the Air Force Academy, has recently been appointed to the board of directors of the Peak Military Care Network in Colorado Springs. He has been at the academy for five years and also is a leadership, business development and training consultant as well as chief operating officer of Southern Colorado Medicine. Dippold had been with defense contractors Leidos and SAIC after retiring as a colonel from a 24-year career in the Air Force. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science from Northern Arizona University, master's degrees in business administration from the University of Arizona and homeland security from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a doctoral degree in management from Colorado Technical University.
Movers & Shakers: Marc Dippold
- By: Wayne Heilman
Wayne Heilman
