Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a three-year term on the Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council. She has been with Care and Share for nearly nine years and also worked as vice president of Pikes Peak United Way, executive director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence and controller of Atmel Corp. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from San Jose State University.
