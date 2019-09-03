Lynn Swaner

Lynn Swaner, senior fellow, Cardus

 Courtesy Association of Christian Schools International

Lynn Swaner, chief strategy and innovation officer of the Association of Christian Schools International in Colorado Springs, recently joined Canadian think tank Cardus as a senior fellow to conduct research on independent schools. She has been with the association for four years and has also held academic and management posts at Smithson Christian School in New York, Long Island University and Columbia University. She has a bachelor's degree in literature and rhetoric from Binghamton University, a master's degree in counseling from Long Island University and a doctoral degree in organization and leadership from Columbia University.

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Load comments