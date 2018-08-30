Lynne Fitzhugh has been named 2018 Colorado Professional of the Year by the Council for Learning Disabilities. She is the founding director and president of the Colorado Literacy and Learning Center in Colorado Springs. She has served as a visiting adjunct professor and guest lecturer at Colorado College, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and University of Denver. She has a doctoral degree in psychology from Southern Methodist University.
