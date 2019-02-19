Lynette Crow-Iverson has been named chairman of Colorado Springs Forward, replacing Phil Lane.

Crow-Iverson is president and CEO of Conspire!, a Colorado Springs drug screening and background check company, and managing partner of HealthQuest Medical Services, a workers’ compensation clinic in Colorado Springs. She also is a trustee of the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, chairwoman of the Pikes Peak Workforce Development Board and vice chairwoman of the UCHealth-Grandview Hospital Board.

Submit item

