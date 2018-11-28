Luke Smith
Luke Smith, vice president of The State Bank in Falcon, has been named to the board of directors of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. He has served as volunteer coordinator at the Pikes Peak Highway gateway and during Fan Fest. He has been a banker for 17 years, also working at Rocky Mountain Bank & Trust, Northstar Bank Colorado, Wells Fargo and Bank of Colorado. He received a bachelor's degree in economics from Colorado State University.

