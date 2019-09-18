Catholic Charities of Central Colorado has hired Lorri Orwig as senior vice president of operations and promoted Corey Almond from vice president of community and parish engagement to vice president of adult and immigrant services. Orwig has a long history in the nonprofit sector with Silver Key Community Services, the Arthritis Foundation and the American Heart Association. She has a bachelor's degree in community health education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Almond joined Catholic Charities in 2009 and has 18 years in human services. He has a bachelor's degree in sociology and French from the University of Denver and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Colorado at Denver.