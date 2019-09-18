Lori Bellingham has been promoted to vice president of philanthropic services at the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, where she had been senior strategic adviser. The foundation also hired Mina Liebert as director of community impact. Bellingham spent five years with El Pomar Foundation, 1½ years with the Pikes Peak United Way and worked with nonprofits in Atlanta. She has a bachelor's degree in English from Tufts University. Liebert worked for El Paso County Public Health, LiveWell Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado State University Extension. She has bachelor's and master's degrees in health education from the University of New Mexico.