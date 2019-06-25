Lola Woloch, president and CEO of the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, was recently named CEO of the Year by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce Executives. She joined the women's chamber in 2015 and has been a management consultant for nine years. She had been director of business development for Alta Colleges, vice president of sales and operations for Promotional Marketing Services and worked in sales in the cellphone industry. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lewis University.

