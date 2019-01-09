Logan Bennett
Logan Bennett, director of transformational programs, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center

 Courtesy La Foret Conference & Retreat Center
Logan Bennett has joined La Foret Conference & Retreat Center in the Black Forest area as director of transformational programs. She has a bachelor's degree in sociology from Colorado College and a master's degree in divinity from Iliff School of Theology.

