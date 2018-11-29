Liz Thompson
Liz Thompson has joined Operation Homefront as area manager in Colorado Springs for the nonprofit's operations in Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. Operation Homefront provides financial, housing and family support assistance to military families. She previously was development director for the Cape Fear Regional Theatre and executive director of Walk Bike Nashville. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Miami University and a master's degree in community development and action from Vanderbilt University.

