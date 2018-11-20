Lisanne McNew of Colorado Springs was reappointed and Francis Vigil, Lawrence Wagner and Joseph Garcia, all of Colorado Springs, were appointed to three-year terms on the Colorado Workforce Development Council by Gov. John Hickenlooper. McNew, of McNew & Associates Inc., is treasurer and a member of the council’s executive committee. Vigil is training director of the Colorado Springs Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee. Wagner is CEO of Spark Mindset Inc., and Garcia is president of the Colorado Community College System and is a nonvoting member of the council.
