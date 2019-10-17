Lisa Ramey has been promoted to chief medical and dental officer by Peak Vista Community Health Centers. She joined Peak Vista in 2010 as a staff pediatrician and was later promoted to vice president of medical services and senior vice president of medical services. Ramey has a medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her pediatrics residency at Lutheran General Children’s Hospital in Illinois. She is an associate processor for both the Rocky Vista University School of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
