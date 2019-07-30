Lisa Machamer was recently named treasury management officer at the downtown Colorado Springs location of ANB Bank. She has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including with Voya Financial, Scottish Re Group and ING. She has a bachelor's degree in Spanish and elementary education from Western Colorado University.
Movers & Shakers: Lisa Machamer
- By: Wayne Heilman
