Linda Leitz, founder of Peace of Mind Financial Planning Inc., has been named to a 13-member Standards Resource Commission by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to give guidance on the board’s new Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct takes effect next year. She started her company a year ago after more than 20 years as co-owner of It’s Not Just Money Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Principia College, a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University and a doctoral degree in personal financial planning from Kansas State University.
