Lewis Malloy and Courtney Vance were promoted by Colorado Springs-based Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. to supervising audit senior and senior audit consultant, respectively. Malloy was a tax associate with Watson CPA Group and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Vance was payroll administrator for Zones in Washington state and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Adams State University and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Washington, Tacoma.
