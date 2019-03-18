Leon Kelly, Julie Papa and Susan Wheelan have joined the board of directors of the National Alliance on Mental Health Colorado Springs. Kelly became El Paso County's coroner and chief medical examiner in January. He had been deputy chief medical examiner since 2008. Papa is an attorney with Gardner Law. She previously had her own law practice, was associate counsel for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and was a corporate attorney for Cooley. Wheelan is the county's public health director. She has been with the department 18 years, starting as an environmental specialist.
Movers & Shakers: Leon Kelly, Julie Papa and Susan Wheelan
- By: Wayne Heilman
