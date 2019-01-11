Lee Taylor has been named president of Trine Aerospace, a Colorado Springs-based company that repairs aircraft and manufactures aerospace components. He has been with Trine for nearly five years and was previously its operations officer. He is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, serving nearly 30 years as a commander of two aircraft maintenance squadrons, led modernization efforts for the Air Force bomber fleet and headed the Air Force Inspector General Aircraft and Munitions Inspection Division. He has bachelor's degrees in international relations and defense policy studies from Troy State University and George Washington University, respectively.
Movers & Shakers: Lee Taylor
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
Most Read
-
Fountain-Fort Carson student claims he was 'violently assaulted' when teacher left classroom
-
Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody
-
Pedestrian killed on North Academy Boulevard is second Colorado Springs traffic fatality this year
-
Anti-immigration group sues Colorado Springs for $1 million over mayor's opposition to canceled conference
-
Polis sets 'bold' agenda on education, health care, renewable energy in 1st State of the State address