Lee Taylor has been named president of Trine Aerospace, a Colorado Springs-based company that repairs aircraft and manufactures aerospace components. He has been with Trine for nearly five years and was previously its operations officer. He is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, serving nearly 30 years as a commander of two aircraft maintenance squadrons, led modernization efforts for the Air Force bomber fleet and headed the Air Force Inspector General Aircraft and Munitions Inspection Division. He has bachelor's degrees in international relations and defense policy studies from Troy State University and George Washington University, respectively.

