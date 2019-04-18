Lauryn Tully has recently joined the law office of Steve Rodemer as an associate attorney. She previously worked in the Colorado Office of the Public Defender in Colorado Springs. She has a bachelor's degree in sociology from San Jose State University and a law degree from the University of the Pacific.
Movers & Shakers: Lauryn Tully
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
