Laura Neumann has been named to the board of directors of Colorado Springs Forward. She is a self-employed business consultant and spent three years as managing partner of the Garden of the Gods Collection. She also was chief of staff for two years for former Mayor Steve Bach and spent 24 years as vice president with Benchmark Hospitality International, including seven years as general manager of the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
