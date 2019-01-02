Laura Kent
Laura Kent, Francis Mildred Roth Women in EMS Award winner, Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado

Laura Kent recently received the Francis Mildred Roth Women in EMS Award from the Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado. The award is named for one of the first female emergency medical services professionals in Colorado and honors "women who have made a difference through innovative contributions at a local, state or national level," the association said in a news release. Kent began her emergency medical services career in dispatch with a fire district in Washington state. She moved to Colorado Springs in 1984 as an emergency medical technician with a company later acquired by American Medical Response. She became a certified paramedic in 1993 and now runs special projects focused on injury prevention for AMR.

