LaShae Woodard was promoted at Ent Credit Union from service area manager to director of fraud management. Woodard began her career at Ent in 1989 as a teller and received a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix in 2001.
Movers & Shakers: LaShae Woodard
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
