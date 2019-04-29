LaShae Woodard
LaShae Woodard was promoted at Ent Credit Union from service area manager to director of fraud management. Woodard began her career at Ent in 1989 as a teller and received a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix in 2001.

