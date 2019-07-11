Larry Welch recently joined The Independence Center in Colorado Springs as director of human resources. He has more than 30 years of experience in human resources with the Griffith Centers for Children, Vectrus, TechWise and the Air Force Academy. He has a bachelor's degree in management from Park University and a master's degree in human resources from Strayer University.
Movers & Shakers: Larry Welch
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
