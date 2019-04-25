Lana Rodriguez
Lana Rodriguez, excellence in client service award winner, Re/Max Properties Inc.

 Courtesy Re/Max Properties Inc.
Lana Rodriguez received the excellence in client service award from Re/Max Properties Inc. at the company's recent annual awards celebration. She has worked for the real estate agency for 4½ years. The agency also honored Mark Jones as philanthropic champion, Rob Thompson of The Gold Medal Team as outstanding team member of the year, Lisa Pfugh as agent mastery program agent of the year, Treasure Davis for creative marketing, Brian Bridgeford as newcomer of the year and Ruth Affeld as unlicensed assistant of the year, Gabby Parish is employee of the year. Danny Reeves received the broker's cup award and Brad Secundy received the John Arends spirit award.

