Lana Rodriguez received the excellence in client service award from Re/Max Properties Inc. at the company's recent annual awards celebration. She has worked for the real estate agency for 4½ years. The agency also honored Mark Jones as philanthropic champion, Rob Thompson of The Gold Medal Team as outstanding team member of the year, Lisa Pfugh as agent mastery program agent of the year, Treasure Davis for creative marketing, Brian Bridgeford as newcomer of the year and Ruth Affeld as unlicensed assistant of the year, Gabby Parish is employee of the year. Danny Reeves received the broker's cup award and Brad Secundy received the John Arends spirit award.
Movers & Shakers: Lana Rodriguez
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27
Most Read
-
UPDATE: Westbound I-70 in Denver open after at least four people killed in 28-vehicle crash, fire
-
Trump set to speak at 2019 Air Force Academy graduation
-
Multiple people killed in pileup, fire on I-70 west of Denver
-
Intellectually disabled students petitioning UCCS for full inclusion in graduation ceremonies
-
Woody Paige: Big Ten tight ends flood Denver Broncos, but maybe latest addition can contribute