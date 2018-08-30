Lacey Fugleberg, a financial adviser and partner in Legacy Wealth Planners, has been named to Forbes magazine’s Top 1,000 Next Generation Wealth Advisors list for 2018. The award recognizes financial advisers born in 1980 or later with at least four years of experience and is based on assets under management, revenue generated for their firms, client retention, industry experience, credentials and compliance records. She has been with the Colorado Springs company since 2003 and received the chartered financial consultant designation in 2009.
Submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.