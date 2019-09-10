Kyle Cunningham

Kyle Cunningham, general manager, KRCC-FM

 Courtesy The Colorado College

After serving as interim general manager of KRCC-FM since January, Kyle Cunningham has been selected for the permanent position. He joined the National Public Radio affiliate in 2016 as membership manager after spending nearly five years at KOSU-FM in Stillwater, Okla. He has a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Oklahoma State University.

