Kum Suk Cano, a guest room attendant at The Broadmoor for more than 30 years, recently received the Outstanding Frontline Tourism Worker Award from the Colorado Tourism Office. She has received more positive comment letters than any other housekeeper on the resort's staff, has been named The Broadmoor's employee of the month at least four times and was honored by the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association as Star of the Industry in 2016. She has trained many employees and has turned down promotions so she could continue to directly serve hotel guests.
Movers & Shakers: Kum Suk Cano
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
New apartment complex serves Colorado Springs' chronically homeless
-
11 infamous criminals at Colorado’s Supermax
-
Colorado Springs man killed in crash near Pikes Peak Cog Railway identified
-
Larkspur Fire officials fear I-25 'Gap' traffic could be deadly
-
Colorado Springs native Raquel Pennington wins UFC Fight Night thriller for first victory in 32 months