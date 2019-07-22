Kum Suk Cano, a guest room attendant at The Broadmoor for more than 30 years, recently received the Outstanding Frontline Tourism Worker Award from the Colorado Tourism Office. She has received more positive comment letters than any other housekeeper on the resort's staff, has been named The Broadmoor's employee of the month at least four times and was honored by the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association as Star of the Industry in 2016. She has trained many employees and has turned down promotions so she could continue to directly serve hotel guests.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments