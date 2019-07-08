Kristy Loflin has joined The Raspberry Mountain Team in the Monument office of Re/Max Properties Inc. She spent 20 years with Re/Max Results, a Re/Max franchise owned by relatives in northeast Tennessee, handling more than 400 transactions. She and husband Tom Loflin moved to the Colorado Springs area because of its abundant outdoor recreation activities.
Movers & Shakers: Kristy Loflin
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
