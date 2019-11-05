Kristen Buckland and J.P. Arnold, both of Colorado Springs, have been named chair and co-chair, respectively, of the Society of Marketing Professional Services Southern Colorado Committee. Buckland is an associate architect with CSNA Architects. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture and urban design degree from Kent State University. Arnold is marketing and business development manager at Bridgers and Paxton, a mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering firm. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Ouachita Baptist University and a master's degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University.
Movers & Shakers: Kristen Buckland and J.P. Arnold
