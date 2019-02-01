Krista Heinicke
Krista Heinicke has recently been promoted to public relations and communications manager for The Broadmoor. She joined the resort in 2009 in the concierge department, later moved to the sales department and most recently had been office and public relations manager in the food and beverage office. She also had been a senior publicist with Wilkinson Brown for 3½ years and was co-owner of Chez Pierre restaurant in Colorado Springs for five years. She came to Colorado Springs in 1984 to train in ice dancing at The Broadmoor and won a silver medal at the 1990 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. She has a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

