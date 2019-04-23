Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry, board of directors member, Gold Resource Corp.

Kimberly Perry has been appointed to Gold Resource Corp.'s board of directors. She is treasurer and vice president of Denver-based Alacer Gold Corp. and had been chief compliance officer and director of internal audit. She held several financial posts at Greenwood Village-based Newmont Mining Corp. and also served as a board member of Valcambi SA. Perry has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Auburn University and is a certified public accountant.

