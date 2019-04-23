Kimberly Perry has been appointed to Gold Resource Corp.'s board of directors. She is treasurer and vice president of Denver-based Alacer Gold Corp. and had been chief compliance officer and director of internal audit. She held several financial posts at Greenwood Village-based Newmont Mining Corp. and also served as a board member of Valcambi SA. Perry has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Auburn University and is a certified public accountant.
Movers & Shakers: Kimberly Perry
Wayne Heilman
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
