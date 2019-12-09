Kimberly Maez of Chrysalis Wealth Management, a wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, has been named a top wealth adviser mom by Working Mother Magazine. The ranking recognizes women financial advisers with children under age 18 and selects them based on assets under management, industry experience, revenue during the past three years and regulatory compliance. Maez has been with Ameriprise for 22 years.
