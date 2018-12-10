Kevin Sutton-Brown has joined Jackson Creek Senior Living as executive chef. He has more than 20 years of culinary and hospitality experience, most recently as culinary services director for New Horizons Foods. He also was executive chef for MorningStar Senior Living at Dayton Place in Denver and worked in the Indianapolis area as kitchen manager for University Heights Health & Living Community, dining services director for Bethany Village Assisted Living, dining services coordinator for Brookdale Place and food services director for Westside Garden Plaza. He is a graduate of the Auste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.
