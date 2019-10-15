Kevin Orangers has been named executive director of the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs. He had been vice president of programs and operations for the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia for 11 years and began his career with the American Museum of Natural History's mobile educational outreach initiative, the Moveable Museum, in New York for 13 years.
Movers & Shakers: Kevin Orangers
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
