Kevin Orangers

Kevin Orangers, executive director, Space Foundation Discovery Center

 Courtesy Space Foundation

Kevin Orangers has been named executive director of the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs. He had been vice president of programs and operations for the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia for 11 years and began his career with the American Museum of Natural History's mobile educational outreach initiative, the Moveable Museum, in New York for 13 years.

