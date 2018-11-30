Kevin Boyle
Caption +

Kevin Boyle, senior vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel, Vectrus Inc.

 Courtesy Vectrus Inc.
Show MoreShow Less

Kevin Boyle has joined Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus Inc. as senior vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel. He previously was senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of Vencore Inc., Virginia-based provider of information technology, cybersecurity, engineering and analytics for the federal government and intelligence agencies. He also has held similar roles with Alion Science and Technology, MCR and Vangent Inc. He has a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a law degree from Tulane University.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business

Tags

Business Writer

Business Writer

Load comments