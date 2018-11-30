Kevin Boyle has joined Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus Inc. as senior vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel. He previously was senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of Vencore Inc., Virginia-based provider of information technology, cybersecurity, engineering and analytics for the federal government and intelligence agencies. He also has held similar roles with Alion Science and Technology, MCR and Vangent Inc. He has a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a law degree from Tulane University.
Movers & Shakers: Kevin Boyle
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
Most Read
-
Construction begins on first Raising Cane's restaurant in Colorado Springs
-
Missing Air Force Academy cadet candidate spotted near Longs Peak on Saturday
-
Dangerous fugitive taken into custody near UCCS
-
Colorado Springs could soon be No. 1 housing market in U.S., according to report
-
Pikes Peak Cog Railway to reopen in 2021; owner OKs reconstruction