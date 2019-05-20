Kenneth Nachbar
Kenneth Nachbar has been named president of Aleut Management Services LLC, a Colorado Springs-based federal government contractor owned by Alaska natives. He replaces Sam Cole, who resigned after eight years in the post to pursue other opportunities. Nachbar has been with Aleut for eight years as vice president of infrastructure programs and vice president of operations and maintenance programs. He previously spent nine years at ITT Systems Corp. — which later became Vectrus Inc. — as vice president and director of operations, maintenance, and logistics programs and in other management posts. Nachbar started his career with the Department of Defense as an electrical engineer. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from California State University, Chico.

