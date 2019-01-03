Kem Winternitz
Kem Winternitz, 2018 Colorado Land Brokers of the Year, Colorado Realtors Land Institute

 Courtesy Macon & Morse Ranch Co.
Kem Winternitz has been named 2018 Colorado Land Broker of the Year by the Colorado Realtors Land Institute. She has been in the real estate industry since 1992, focusing on land and rural transactions. Winternitz is a broker associate with Mason & Morse Ranch Co. in Colorado Springs and previously was managing broker of a United Country franchise in Teller County. She has been an institute board member for three years.

