Movers & Shakers: Kelly Jernigan

 By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com

Kelly Jernigan, regional director for the Colorado Springs office of FBT Architects in Albuquerque, N.M., has been named an associate with the firm. Jernigan has 14 years of experience in education, hospitality, residential and mixed-use projects; she also has a background in all phases of architectural work, from facility master planning to construction administration. She is a LEED-accredited professional and a registered architect in Colorado and New Mexico. FBT Architects has been in business for 46 years and worked in Colorado since 1996; the firm's Colorado Springs office focuses on projects across central and southern Colorado and the Four Corners region.

