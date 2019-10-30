Kathryn Thornton

Kathryn Thornton, a former NASA astronaut and professor emeritus of engineering at the University of Virginia, has been elected chairwoman of the Space Foundation. Other officers are: Jeffrey Grant, former sector vice president and general manager, space systems, for Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, as vice chairman; Peter Trainer, vice president and general manager, Air Force Solutions, for BAE Systems, as secretary; and Thomas Feeney III, former congressman and president and CEO of Associated Industries of Florida, as treasurer.

