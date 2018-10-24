Kathleen Owings
Caption +

Kathleen Owings, principal and financial adviser, Westbilt Financial Group

 Courtesy Westbilt Financial Group
Show MoreShow Less

Kathleen Owings, principal and financial adviser for Westbilt Financial Group of Colorado Springs, has received the 2018 Four Under Forty Award from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors as a rising star in the finance industry. She co-founded Westbilt nearly four years ago after spending seven years with New England Financial and a year each with Woodmoor Group and Beck Group. She has a bachelor's degree in international relations from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and served 5½ years in the Army Corps of Engineers.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business

Tags

Business Writer

Business Writer

Load comments