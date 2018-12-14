June Johnston and Bethany Monk have joined The Independence Center as home health clinical manager and development associate/grant writer, respectively. Johnston has extensive experience in emergency, family practice, school, home health and hospice nursing. Monk also has done grant writing work for Peak Vista Community Health Centers and Colorado Springs Early Colleges and has been a teacher, editor and reporter. She has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Montana and a master's degree in English from Northern Arizona University.
Movers & Shakers: June Johnston and Brittany Monk
- By: Wayne Heilman
