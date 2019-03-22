Juanita Lewis and Dona Stines recently joined The Independence Center as billing specialist and business services manager, respectively. Stines spent 20 years in information technology with Rampart Supply and Minco Manufacturing, both of Colorado Springs. Lewis spent 17 years in the medical industry in billing and accounts receivable.
Movers & Shakers: Juanita Lewis and Dona Stines
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
Most Read
-
More than 100 positions on the block as Colorado Springs School District 11 looks to trim up to $11 million
-
Lease obtained by The Gazette shows Amazon has bigger plans for Colorado Springs
-
Girl dies after hitting tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort
-
Popular Skirted Heifer restaurant opens new location in northeast Colorado Springs
-
Downtown Colorado Springs enjoyed a banner 2018, report says