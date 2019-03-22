Juanita Lewis and Dona Stines recently joined The Independence Center as billing specialist and business services manager, respectively. Stines spent 20 years in information technology with Rampart Supply and Minco Manufacturing, both of Colorado Springs. Lewis spent 17 years in the medical industry in billing and accounts receivable.

