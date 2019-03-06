Josh Caid and Josh Turpen have been promoted by Cherwell Software to chief evangelist and chief product officer, respectively. Caid had been vice president of innovation and joined the company in 2013 as director of product management. Turpen had been vice president of engineering and held executive and software engineering jobs at SuperHeroStuff.com, SolarWinds, 10-4 Systems, DataFive, Amadeus Consulting, EG&G Technical Services and Cinergy Communications. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from University of Evansville in Indiana.
