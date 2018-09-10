Josh Hildenbrand has been named an event coordinator by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. He interned with The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in spring 2017 before moving to the Sports Corp. to work on a new registration system used for the Rocky Mountain State Games. He split time between the organizations beginning in January, focusing on social media, graphic design and the race’s rookie orientation program. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and sports management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
