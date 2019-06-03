Josh Baker, vice president of instructional services at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, has been selected as one of 40 members of the 2019-2020 class of the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence, a 10-month leadership program for future community college presidents. He has been at Pikes Peak for three years after spending 11 years in administrative roles at Bates Technical College in Washington, Vicennes University in Indiana and Highline Community College in Washington. He has a doctoral degree from Oregon State University and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brigham Young University.
